Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 45,662 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.44.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

