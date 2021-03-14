MovieBloc Price Up 245.8% This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 245.8% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $88.98 million and approximately $304.58 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00048582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.95 or 0.00643418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070444 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00034749 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,069,789,690 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

