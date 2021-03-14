MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the February 11th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPXOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 63,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,820. MPX International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

