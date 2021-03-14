MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the February 11th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPXOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 63,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,820. MPX International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
MPX International Company Profile
