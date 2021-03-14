mStable USD (MUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $244,098.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $47.11 million and approximately $244,098.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.77 or 0.99860728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00078075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,876,876 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

