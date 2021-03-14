M&T Bank Corp Acquires 13,969 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

