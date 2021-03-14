M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,105 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,837. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

