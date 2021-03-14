M&T Bank Corp Buys 77,167 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,167 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $26,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $5,089,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock valued at $91,830,242. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

