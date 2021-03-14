M&T Bank Corp Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,491 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

