M&T Bank Corp Has $24.77 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,148,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179,534 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 270.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 129,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

MCHP stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

