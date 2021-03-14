M&T Bank Corp Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Waste Management by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 439,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $121.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

