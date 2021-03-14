M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,167 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $26,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock valued at $91,830,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

