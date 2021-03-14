M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

NYSE TMO opened at $450.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.71 and its 200-day moving average is $467.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

