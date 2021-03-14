M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 684.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $450.49 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.71 and a 200-day moving average of $467.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.