M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 160.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 512,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 911,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 471,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 3,545.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,228,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.