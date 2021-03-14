M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,525 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $306.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

