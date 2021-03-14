M&T Bank Corp Purchases 977 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 132.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,423 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 481,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 624,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,756,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

