M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

