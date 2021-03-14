M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 742,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

