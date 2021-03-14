M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 593,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,717,000 after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $370.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

