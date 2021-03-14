M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,380 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NYSE:TRV opened at $157.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $159.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.32.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

