MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the February 11th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF remained flat at $$43.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

