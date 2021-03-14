MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the February 11th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF remained flat at $$43.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.