MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Up 57.9% in February

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the February 11th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MVO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,171. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.