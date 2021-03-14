MyWish (WISH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,712.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $1,712.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00048122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00634626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034273 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

