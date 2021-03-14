Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0303 on Major Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $30,012.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.30 or 0.00444263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00061190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00066854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00505669 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars.

