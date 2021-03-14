Namecoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $129,885.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $129,885.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,089.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.74 or 0.00943149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.14 or 0.00336395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00027831 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000793 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

