Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $159,684.11 and approximately $443,906.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,899,024 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

