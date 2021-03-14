National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of National Vision worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in National Vision by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Vision by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in National Vision by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of EYE opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.55, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

