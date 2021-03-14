Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00641044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00071171 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00036013 BTC.

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

