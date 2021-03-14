Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the February 11th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of Navios Maritime Containers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $176,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Containers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Containers by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Navios Maritime Containers
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
