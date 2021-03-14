Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the February 11th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of Navios Maritime Containers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $176,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Containers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Containers by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMCI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 368,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,882. Navios Maritime Containers has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a P/E ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

