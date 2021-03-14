NEAR Protocol Trading 60.5% Higher Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and approximately $158.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.75 or 0.00011283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 60.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00446445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00061454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00067452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.81 or 0.00511074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,530,390 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

