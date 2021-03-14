Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $27.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the lowest is $14.12 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $50.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $142.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $299.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $304.29 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $637.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of NKTR opened at $22.82 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

