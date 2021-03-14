Neo (NEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $648.65 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $648.65 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $40.65 or 0.00067536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00440665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00063230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00503312 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

