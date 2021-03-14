NestEGG Coin (EGG) Price Hits $0.0281

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $965,612.02 and $5,770.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00031418 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001632 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 218.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001398 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

