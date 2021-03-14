NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 33,151 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 470,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 367,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

