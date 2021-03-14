Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.6% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $68,481,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 136,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $518.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $542.39 and a 200 day moving average of $514.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

