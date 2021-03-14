NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Down 45.9% in February

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the February 11th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares in the company, valued at $104,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

