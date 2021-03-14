Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NTIP opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 million, a P/E ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.26. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.00.

In other Network-1 Technologies news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 54,275 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $202,445.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,919.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 24,000 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,201.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $324,227. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

