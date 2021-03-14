Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53,506.00

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Neutrino System Base Token has a market capitalization of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino System Base Token token can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00444140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00061955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.00505767 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 tokens. Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

Buying and Selling Neutrino System Base Token

