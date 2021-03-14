Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $1.00

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $176.08 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.51 or 0.00442762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00062936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00091944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.75 or 0.00506286 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 176,378,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,377,797 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

