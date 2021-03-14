New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 440,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 11th total of 786,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,309.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In related news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

