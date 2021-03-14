News Co. (ASX:NWSLV) Declares $0.09 Interim Dividend

News Co. (ASX:NWSLV) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.
