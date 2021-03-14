Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and $2.40 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 62% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.27 or 0.00443901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00061922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00048998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.00504651 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

