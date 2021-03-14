Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $22.78 million and $4.68 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.73 or 0.00441265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00063420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.06 or 0.00506562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

