Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the February 11th total of 149,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE NEXA traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $10.75. 82,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

