Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Down 44.3% in February

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the February 11th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NXEN stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 5,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,174. Nexien BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

