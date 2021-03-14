Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Penumbra worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $371,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $207,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,439.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,180 shares of company stock worth $6,057,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $278.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day moving average is $228.17. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,032.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.