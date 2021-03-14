Next Century Growth Investors LLC Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,008,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period.

PRLB has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $134.90 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

