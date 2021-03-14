Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 9,517 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Q2 worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,757 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.94. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 42,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $5,234,458.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,110 shares of company stock valued at $36,441,852. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

