NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $48,353.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,818.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.59 or 0.00947173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.14 or 0.00336252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028159 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002116 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

