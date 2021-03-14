NextDAO Market Capitalization Hits $4.19 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. NextDAO has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $298,172.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00061347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00089756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.00516689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011278 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,896,361,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,856,129,500 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

